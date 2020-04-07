Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 13,048 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

