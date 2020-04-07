Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 3,534 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 36,394,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,672,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,960,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

