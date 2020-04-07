Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $259.43. 50,625,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

