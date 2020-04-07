Lake Street Financial LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

