Lake Street Financial LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 305.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. 11,281,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

