Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. 605,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

