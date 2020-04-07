Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,904 shares of company stock worth $17,352,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.83. 31,373,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,511,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

