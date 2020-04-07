Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

