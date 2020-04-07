Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,233 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 390,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,464. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

