Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 276,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $499.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

