Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares rose 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $252.40 and last traded at $250.75, approximately 3,326,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,231,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

