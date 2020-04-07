Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of LAMR traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 1,833,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

