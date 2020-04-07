Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 1,833,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

