Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.88 Million

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report sales of $15.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.98 million and the lowest is $15.77 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $66.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.71 million to $67.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.82 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $72.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

