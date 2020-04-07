Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.06.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

