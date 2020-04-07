Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LLIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 762,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile
