Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LLIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 762,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

