Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00019404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00616177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

