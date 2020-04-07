Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633. The company has a market cap of $58.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

