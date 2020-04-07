Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 15%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was up 15% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.99, approximately 3,723,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,723,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 21.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 138.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

