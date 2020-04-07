LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $48,255.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,030,146,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,759,524 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.