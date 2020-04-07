LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Volume Tops $19,815.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $19,815.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

