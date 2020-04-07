Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

LONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 149,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,954. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.