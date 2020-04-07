Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.88, approximately 1,654,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,618,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

