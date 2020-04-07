LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get LRAD alerts:

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 213,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,311. LRAD has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.38.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.