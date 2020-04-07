Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) fell 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, 1,184,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 517,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

