Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MAGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.22. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magal Security Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 660,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

