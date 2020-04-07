Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 1.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

