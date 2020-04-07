Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price rose 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.09, approximately 10,176,182 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,778,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

