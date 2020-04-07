Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Masonite International posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of DOOR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. 186,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $908.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,278,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.