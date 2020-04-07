Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley cut their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

