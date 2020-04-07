Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

