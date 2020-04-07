Maverick Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $2,611.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $258,698.33 and approximately $2,611.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02587638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00204833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

