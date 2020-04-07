Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 342,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.24. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

