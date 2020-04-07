Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 80,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

