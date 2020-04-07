Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRSN. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 248,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
