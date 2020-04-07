Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

