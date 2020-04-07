MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $4,341.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003039 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

