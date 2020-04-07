Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,693,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

