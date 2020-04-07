Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 367 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

