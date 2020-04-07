Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shot up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.84, 202,106 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.