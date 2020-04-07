Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 461,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,421. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 213,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.