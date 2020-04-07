Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 1,478,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

