Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MNTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 1,478,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,920. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.