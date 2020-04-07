Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $11.98 on Thursday, reaching $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,659. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $3,677,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,359,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,791 shares of company stock worth $30,406,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

