Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
MNPR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $48.00.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.
