Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

MNPR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

