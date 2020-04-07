Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Trading Up 11.9%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.46, approximately 213,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 218,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $754.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.30 million.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

