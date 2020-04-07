Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading 14.5% Higher

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.65 and last traded at $97.02, 452,836 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 507,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.