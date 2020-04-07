Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Up 15.4%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 680,059 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,877,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NK shares. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.