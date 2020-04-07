National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Up 14.8%

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $43.16, 655,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 386,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in National Health Investors by 38.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

