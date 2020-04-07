Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) Trading Up 3.7%

Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57, approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

